2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU) Shares Gap Up – Should You Buy?

2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $57.37, but opened at $59.84. 2x Ether ETF shares last traded at $59.37, with a volume of 633,800 shares traded.

2x Ether ETF Stock Up 7.0%

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $43.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $95.72.

Institutional Trading of 2x Ether ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in 2x Ether ETF stock. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 2x Ether ETF (NYSEARCA:ETHU – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 138,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC owned about 1.08% of 2x Ether ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

2x Ether ETF Company Profile

The 2x Ether ETF (ETHU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long eth, short usd currency. The fund is actively managed, aiming to provide 2x the daily price movements of Ether (ETH). The funds primary investment is cash-settled CME Ether futures ETHU was launched on Jun 4, 2024 and is issued by Volatility Shares.

