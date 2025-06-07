Sovereign Financial Group Inc. Has $969,000 Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

Sovereign Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 47.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,753 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EFG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,530,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,309,000 after acquiring an additional 5,366,297 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 45.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,151,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,871,169 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 22.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,275,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,528,000 after acquiring an additional 1,345,376 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,086,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,524,000 after purchasing an additional 747,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 4,234,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,061,000 after purchasing an additional 709,383 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Stock Performance

BATS EFG opened at $111.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.01. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $88.66 and a 52-week high of $111.42. The stock has a market cap of $13.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.23 and a beta of 0.96.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

