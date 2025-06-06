5,028 Shares in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Purchased by Curat Global LLC

Curat Global LLC purchased a new position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,028 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $559,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Curio Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Aflac in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Masatoshi Koide sold 37,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.59, for a total transaction of $3,906,830.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 70,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,496,045.28. The trade was a 34.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Charles D. Lake II sold 29,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.29, for a total transaction of $3,197,456.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,962 shares in the company, valued at $5,360,422.98. This represents a 37.36% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 70,552 shares of company stock valued at $7,501,752. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Aflac Stock Performance

AFL opened at $102.08 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.56 and its 200-day moving average is $106.00. The stock has a market cap of $55.19 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Aflac Incorporated has a twelve month low of $86.46 and a twelve month high of $115.50.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 28.76% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 37.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.25%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Aflac from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Raymond James decreased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aflac from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $102.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.93.

Aflac Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

