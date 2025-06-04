Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF) Hits New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:HDEF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $28.94 and last traded at $28.87, with a volume of 57442 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $28.78.
Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF Stock Down 0.4%
The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.69.
Institutional Trading of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC purchased a new position in Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 44,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 4,349 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,047,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,433,000.
About Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF
The Xtrackers MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield Equity ETF (HDEF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks a cap-weighted index of developed country stocks, ex-North America, selected by quality and dividend factors. HDEF was launched on Aug 12, 2015 and is managed by Xtrackers.
