Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ) Shares Sold by Secure Asset Management LLC

Secure Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 27.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,954 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,633 shares during the period. Secure Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $1,695,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Human Investing LLC bought a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 127.8% during the 4th quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of COWZ stock opened at $54.26 on Wednesday. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $46.64 and a 1 year high of $61.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.87.

About Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

