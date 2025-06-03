Selway Asset Management Decreases Stake in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY)

Selway Asset Management reduced its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (BATS:SVXY – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Selway Asset Management owned 0.94% of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF worth $2,297,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Simplex Trading LLC raised its position in ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 79.6% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 45,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,264,000 after purchasing an additional 20,039 shares during the period. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 10,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 168,913 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,456,000 after buying an additional 40,249 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 29,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,485,000 after buying an additional 14,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC bought a new position in shares of ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000.

Get ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF alerts:

ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Stock Down 17.0%

SVXY opened at $40.70 on Tuesday. ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF has a one year low of $32.05 and a one year high of $64.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.43.

About ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF

The ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF (SVXY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 VIX Short-Term Futures index. The fund provides inverse exposure to an index comprising first- and second-month VIX future positions resulting in a weighted average maturity of one month. SVXY was launched on Oct 3, 2011 and is managed by ProShares.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares Short VIX Short-Term Futures ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.