Gradient Investments LLC Sells 2,426 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Gradient Investments LLC lessened its position in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,426 shares during the quarter. Gradient Investments LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $5,081,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DSI. Brooklyn FI LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,323.3% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 396,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,263,000 after acquiring an additional 390,024 shares during the last quarter. Essential Planning LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 6,218.7% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 233,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,080,000 after acquiring an additional 229,904 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $21,001,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,714 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,880,000 after acquiring an additional 187,597 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,691,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $186,439,000 after acquiring an additional 132,735 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI opened at $111.02 on Tuesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 1-year low of $89.16 and a 1-year high of $115.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $103.20 and a 200 day moving average of $108.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

