Relay Token (RELAY) Hits One Day Volume of $0.03

Relay Token (RELAY) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on June 2nd. Over the last seven days, Relay Token has traded flat against the dollar. One Relay Token token can now be purchased for about $0.0150 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. Relay Token has a total market cap of $3.17 billion and approximately $0.03 worth of Relay Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Relay Token Token Profile

Relay Token was first traded on August 2nd, 2021. Relay Token’s total supply is 8,863,850 tokens. Relay Token’s official message board is medium.com/@relay_chain. Relay Token’s official Twitter account is @relay_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Relay Token’s official website is www.relaychain.com.

Buying and Selling Relay Token

According to CryptoCompare, “RelayChain.com provides cross-chain token transfers between the world's leading blockchains. Facilitating cross-chain DeFi interoperability to partners via BaaS (Bridging as a Service). Liquidity providers are rewarded in the chain’s native gas token (ETH, AVAX, MATIC, BNB, HT, etc).”

