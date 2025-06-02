LVW Advisors LLC Sells 168 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

LVW Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 7.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,221 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $1,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Deere & Company in the 4th quarter valued at $1,244,094,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 61,215.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,753,022 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $822,781,000 after purchasing an additional 1,750,163 shares during the period. Castlekeep Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the fourth quarter valued at about $541,437,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,589,760 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,792,082,000 after buying an additional 1,095,736 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Deere & Company by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,581,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,364,843,000 after buying an additional 1,039,395 shares in the last quarter. 68.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Deere & Company Price Performance
Shares of NYSE DE opened at $505.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $475.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $462.98. The firm has a market cap of $137.27 billion, a PE ratio of 22.42, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. Deere & Company has a 1-year low of $340.20 and a 1-year high of $533.78.
Deere & Company Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.35%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities analysts have commented on DE shares. UBS Group cut their price target on Deere & Company from $462.00 to $440.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $460.00 target price (up from $425.00) on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $550.00 to $525.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $530.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $515.19.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Deere & Company
About Deere & Company
Deere & Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacture of a full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Deere & Company
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Apple’s Quiet HomePad Delay Could Be Its Loudest Move Yet
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- e.l.f. Gets Back on the Shelf! It’s Not Too Late to Buy In!
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Near 52-Week Lows, These 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Are Worth a Look
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.