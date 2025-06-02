Maiar DEX (MEX) Trading Down 14.3% Over Last Week

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 0.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on June 2nd. In the last seven days, Maiar DEX has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Maiar DEX token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Maiar DEX has a market cap of $5.03 million and $1.91 million worth of Maiar DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00003061 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.19 or 0.00018394 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.34 or 0.00005116 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00002428 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000016 BTC.

XYO (XYO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Maiar DEX Token Profile

Maiar DEX is a token. It was first traded on November 20th, 2021. Maiar DEX’s total supply is 3,856,084,006,718 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,856,070,950,597 tokens. Maiar DEX’s official Twitter account is @xexchangeapp and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Maiar DEX is xexchange.com. The Reddit community for Maiar DEX is https://reddit.com/r/maiar_exchange and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Maiar DEX is t.me/xexchangeapp.

Buying and Selling Maiar DEX

According to CryptoCompare, “xExchange (MEX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the MultiversX platform. xExchange has a current supply of 3,856,342,270,573.567 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of xExchange is 0.0000013 USD and is up 0.98 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $1,464,573.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://xexchange.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Maiar DEX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Maiar DEX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Maiar DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

