MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MediWound by 1,507.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 17.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 22.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.31. 14,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. MediWound has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWDGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

