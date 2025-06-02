MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of MediWound Ltd. (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the four brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $31.25.

MDWD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright set a $31.00 price target on MediWound and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen upgraded MediWound to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Craig Hallum initiated coverage on MediWound in a research report on Friday, February 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $39.00 price target on the stock.

Get MediWound alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on MediWound

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MediWound Trading Up 1.6%

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in MediWound by 1,507.1% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,816 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,703 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of MediWound during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 154.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,916 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 17.1% during the first quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of MediWound by 22.4% during the first quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 5,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.83% of the company’s stock.

MDWD stock traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $22.31. 14,705 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 75,950. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.13 million, a P/E ratio of -7.69 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.78. MediWound has a 12 month low of $12.78 and a 12 month high of $24.00.

MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.58. The firm had revenue of $3.96 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.20 million. MediWound had a negative return on equity of 82.17% and a negative net margin of 142.29%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($1.05) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that MediWound will post -2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

About MediWound

(Get Free Report

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel, bio-therapeutic, and non-surgical solutions for tissue repair and regeneration in United States, Europe, and internationally. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for MediWound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediWound and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.