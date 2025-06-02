The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC

Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,715 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $804,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of BA. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Boeing by 18.9% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,536 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 5,513 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $940,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services purchased a new stake in shares of Boeing during the first quarter worth approximately $6,654,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 13.5% during the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,363 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,109,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, American National Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Boeing by 474.1% during the first quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 128 shares during the period. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Boeing news, SVP Brendan J. Nelson sold 640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.28, for a total value of $132,019.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 13,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,734,860.24. This trade represents a 4.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey S. Shockey sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.87, for a total value of $650,198.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,161,472.31. This trade represents a 13.51% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,744 shares of company stock valued at $1,511,370 over the last three months. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $207.06 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $178.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $172.69. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $128.88 and a 1-year high of $212.28. The company has a market cap of $156.12 billion, a PE ratio of -11.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.39) by $0.90. The company had revenue of $19.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.57 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) earnings per share. Boeing’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Monday. TD Securities lowered shares of Boeing to a “cautious” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Benchmark cut their target price on shares of Boeing from $250.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.35.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

