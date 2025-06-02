Home Improvement Stocks To Keep An Eye On – May 30th

Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe’s Companies, Target, Wayfair, Fifth Third Bancorp, and Masco are the seven Home Improvement stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Home improvement stocks are shares of companies involved in the design, manufacture, distribution or retail of products and services used for residential renovation, maintenance and remodeling. This sector includes home improvement retailers (like hardware and building-supply chains), building-materials manufacturers and home-services providers (such as contractors and installers). Investors often track these stocks as a gauge of consumer spending on housing upgrades and the overall health of the residential construction market. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Home Improvement stocks within the last several days.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

NYSE WMT traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $98.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,208,961 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,829,399. The stock has a market cap of $790.34 billion, a PE ratio of 41.01, a PEG ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.70. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $64.16 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company’s 50-day moving average is $93.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $93.26.

Home Depot (HD)

The Home Depot, Inc. operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Shares of HD traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $368.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,465,868 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,421,193. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $360.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $386.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.65. Home Depot has a 1-year low of $323.93 and a 1-year high of $439.37. The stock has a market cap of $366.14 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Lowe’s Companies (LOW)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Shares of LOW traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.36. The company had a trading volume of 1,663,666 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,512,961. Lowe’s Companies has a 1-year low of $206.39 and a 1-year high of $287.01. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $224.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $243.46. The stock has a market cap of $126.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

Shares of TGT traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $94.37. 3,311,065 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,015,289. The firm has a market cap of $42.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.65. Target has a 12-month low of $87.35 and a 12-month high of $167.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99.

Wayfair (W)

Wayfair Inc. provides e-commerce business in the United States and internationally. The company offers approximately thirty million products for the home sector. It offers online selections of furniture, décor, housewares, and home improvement products through its sites consisting of Wayfair, Joss & Main, AllModern, Birch Lane, Perigold, and Wayfair Professional.

Shares of W traded down $1.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $41.45. 2,681,991 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,753,404. The firm has a market cap of $5.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.32 and a beta of 2.93. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.84. Wayfair has a 12-month low of $20.41 and a 12-month high of $62.43.

Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB)

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Fifth Third Bank, National Association that engages in the provision of a range of financial products and services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management.

Shares of NASDAQ:FITB traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.23. The company had a trading volume of 1,762,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,495,376. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.18, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $32.25 and a one year high of $49.07.

Masco (MAS)

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, sinks, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, and fitness systems; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; connected water products; thermoplastic solutions, extruded plastic profiles, specialized fabrications, and PEX tubing products; and other non-decorative plumbing products.

Shares of NYSE:MAS traded down $0.86 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $62.59. The company had a trading volume of 767,458 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,801,529. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.65, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Masco has a one year low of $56.55 and a one year high of $86.70.

