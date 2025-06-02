BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Shares Gap Up – Time to Buy?

Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $95.81, but opened at $106.66. BioNTech shares last traded at $112.22, with a volume of 1,435,202 shares trading hands.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $171.44 price target on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BioNTech from $140.00 to $132.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $145.00) on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of BioNTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.14.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BNTX

BioNTech Price Performance

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 7.21 and a current ratio of 7.33. The company has a market capitalization of $27.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -54.17 and a beta of 1.35.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.24 billion. BioNTech had a negative net margin of 15.16% and a negative return on equity of 2.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.90 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that BioNTech SE will post -3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioNTech

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BNTX. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 22.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,701,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,583,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of BioNTech by 18,892.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 698,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,593,000 after acquiring an additional 694,691 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets bought a new stake in shares of BioNTech during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,999,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 643.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 645,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,747,000 after purchasing an additional 558,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its stake in shares of BioNTech by 632.6% during the 4th quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 501,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,191,000 after purchasing an additional 433,388 shares in the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.