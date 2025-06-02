Short Interest in NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Expands By 73.3%

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 317,000 shares, a growth of 73.3% from the April 30th total of 182,900 shares. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 154,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.1 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextCure

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NextCure by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 78,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 22,724 shares during the period. Tang Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after purchasing an additional 47,614 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in NextCure by 27.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 519,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 113,300 shares in the last quarter. Peapod Lane Capital LLC purchased a new stake in NextCure in the 4th quarter worth $311,000. Finally, Pfizer Inc lifted its stake in NextCure by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pfizer Inc now owns 1,891,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 433,213 shares in the last quarter. 42.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price target on shares of NextCure in a research note on Monday, March 17th.

NextCure Stock Performance

Shares of NextCure stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $0.50. 70,169 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,039. NextCure has a 1 year low of $0.22 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.97 million, a PE ratio of -0.24 and a beta of 1.04.

NextCure (NASDAQ:NXTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.01. On average, analysts expect that NextCure will post -1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About NextCure

NextCure, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering and developing novel immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases by restoring normal immune function. The company is developing NC410, an immunomedicine designed to block immune suppression mediated by LAIR-1; NC762, a monoclonal antibody that binds specifically to B7-H4, a protein expressed on multiple tumor types; and NC525, a monoclonal antibody that binds to LAIR-1 to functionally kill AML blast cells and leukemic stem cells while preserving normal blood cells, including hematopoietic stem cells.

