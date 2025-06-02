Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (NASDAQ:FDTX – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,800 shares, an increase of 75.0% from the April 30th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 21,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 545.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 38,912 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $677,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 58.2% during the first quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 2,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,042 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF by 91.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,082,000 after purchasing an additional 16,449 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF during the fourth quarter worth $305,000.

Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF Price Performance

FDTX stock traded up $0.07 during trading on Monday, reaching $35.54. 1,867 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,126. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $32.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.69. Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF has a 52-week low of $26.71 and a 52-week high of $38.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.59 million, a PE ratio of 32.44 and a beta of 1.67.

About Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF

The Fidelity Disruptive Technology ETF (FDTX) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in innovative businesses believed to have the potential for market disruption. The fund holds global disruptive technology companies, from machine learning to next-generation hardware and AI.

