QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,800 shares, a growth of 76.0% from the April 30th total of 5,000 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 53,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QuoteMedia Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:QMCI remained flat at $0.16 during midday trading on Monday. The stock had a trading volume of 11,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,465. QuoteMedia has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $0.22. The company has a market cap of $14.75 million, a PE ratio of -8.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.16.

QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that QuoteMedia will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

QuoteMedia Company Profile

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, market research information, analytics, news feeds, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, banks, clearing firms, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

