American National Bank & Trust Has $332,000 Stock Position in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

American National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 29.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,522 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the quarter. American National Bank & Trust’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AZN. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Get AstraZeneca alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.00.

AstraZeneca Stock Performance

AZN opened at $72.82 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $225.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1 year low of $61.24 and a 1 year high of $87.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 EPS. Research analysts expect that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca Profile

(Free Report)

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AstraZeneca Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AstraZeneca and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.