LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI Sells 1,232 Shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR)

LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI decreased its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,232 shares during the period. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $6,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 4,336 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $769,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Catalina Capital Group LLC now owns 2,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 285 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,437 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $255,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 7.6% during the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $152,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $211.00 to $177.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 28th. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $185.00 to $184.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $142.00 to $139.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Digital Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $200.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price objective on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $208.00 to $206.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $185.10.

Digital Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DLR opened at $171.69 on Friday. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $129.95 and a twelve month high of $198.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $156.34 and its 200 day moving average is $166.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 105.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.93.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. Digital Realty Trust had a net margin of 10.85% and a return on equity of 2.97%. Digital Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

Digital Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. Digital Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 456.07%.

About Digital Realty Trust

Digital Realty Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. It serves the following industries: artificial intelligence (AI), networks, cloud, digital media, mobile, financial services, healthcare, and gaming.

Further Reading

