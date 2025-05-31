Kristina Salen Sells 1,651 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Stock

Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) Director Kristina Salen sold 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total transaction of $36,767.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 15,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $344,539.17. This trade represents a 9.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Sirius XM Trading Down 3.1%

NASDAQ:SIRI opened at $21.69 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $18.69 and a one year high of $41.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.38, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.90. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.19.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.11). Sirius XM had a negative net margin of 24.03% and a positive return on equity of 13.44%. The business had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sirius XM

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%. Sirius XM’s dividend payout ratio is currently -16.56%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Sirius XM by 574.9% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,144 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.69% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SIRI shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.65.

About Sirius XM

Sirius XM Holdings Inc operates as an audio entertainment company in North America. It operates in two segments, Sirius XM, and Pandora and Off-platform. The company’s Sirius XM segment provides music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic and weather channels, and other content, as well as podcast and infotainment services on subscription fee basis; and live, curated, and exclusive and on demand programming services through satellite radio systems and streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

