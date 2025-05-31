ADS-TEC Energy (NASDAQ:ADSE) Shares Gap Down – What’s Next?

ADS-TEC Energy PLC (NASDAQ:ADSE – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $12.99, but opened at $12.44. ADS-TEC Energy shares last traded at $12.71, with a volume of 986 shares.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Roth Capital upgraded ADS-TEC Energy from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ADS-TEC Energy

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $12.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.00.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in ADS-TEC Energy during the 4th quarter worth $621,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of ADS-TEC Energy by 132.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,185 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in ADS-TEC Energy by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,771 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ADS-TEC Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $313,000. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP lifted its position in ADS-TEC Energy by 1,521.8% in the fourth quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP now owns 11,067,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,663,000 after purchasing an additional 10,385,428 shares during the period. 51.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About ADS-TEC Energy

ADS-TEC Energy PLC provide intelligent and decentralized energy storage systems in Europe and North America. Its portfolio of ecosystem platforms provides DC-based ultra-fast chargers for EVs on power limited grids, energy storage and management solutions for commercial and industrial applications, and energy storage and management solutions for residential sector coupling applications.

