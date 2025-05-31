CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR) Short Interest Down 63.9% in May

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (NASDAQ:BRRR – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 24,200 shares, a drop of 63.9% from the April 30th total of 67,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 365,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 1.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Trading Down 1.0%

BRRR opened at $29.55 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.73. CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund has a twelve month low of $14.02 and a twelve month high of $31.67.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Discipline Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund in the first quarter worth approximately $209,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $221,000. Finally, Farringdon Capital Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,098,000.

CoinShares Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Fund (BRRR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long btc, short usd currency. The fund is a passively managed fund that seeks to track the price performance of spot Bitcoin (BTC). It will hold Bitcoin directly, secured through a cold storage wallet. BRRR was launched on Jan 10, 2024 and is issued by Valkyrie.

