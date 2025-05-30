Park National Corp OH Cuts Stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Park National Corp OH reduced its stake in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV – Free Report) by 14.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 413 shares during the period. Park National Corp OH’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ameriflex Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. YANKCOM Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 82.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Travelers Companies from $247.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $270.00 to $267.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Hsbc Global Res cut Travelers Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen raised Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on Travelers Companies from $290.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelers Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $271.11.

TRV stock opened at $274.25 on Friday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.21 and a twelve month high of $276.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $62.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.77, a PEG ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $261.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $253.51.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The insurance provider reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $1.38. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 19.06% and a net margin of 10.77%. The firm had revenue of $10.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $4.69 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 17.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Travelers Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 10th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is presently 23.95%.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

