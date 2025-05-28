HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY) Shares Down 1.1% – Here’s Why

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:HLLGY – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 1.1% on Monday . The company traded as low as $46.96 and last traded at $46.96. Approximately 1 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 400 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.50.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Trading Down 1.1%

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $47.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.31.

HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be given a $0.3378 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA’s previous dividend of $0.24.

About HELLA GmbH & Co. KGaA

HELLA GmbH & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells lighting systems and electronic components for automotive industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Lighting, Electronics, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Lighting segment offers headlamps, rear combination lamps, and car body lighting including radomes, illuminated logos, and front phygital shields, as well as interior lighting products.

