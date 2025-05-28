Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford Buys 1,000 Shares

Calian Group Ltd. (TSE:CGY – Get Free Report) Senior Officer Kevin Lee Ford purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 26th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$38.05 per share, with a total value of C$38,050.00.

Kevin Lee Ford also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 23rd, Kevin Lee Ford acquired 1,000 shares of Calian Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$38.37 per share, with a total value of C$38,370.00.

Calian Group Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of TSE:CGY opened at C$38.84 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.54. Calian Group Ltd. has a 12 month low of C$37.70 and a 12 month high of C$57.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$44.34 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.11. The company has a market cap of C$461.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.59, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.88.

Calian Group Announces Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 27th. Calian Group’s payout ratio is 119.93%.

Several research firms have commented on CGY. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$60.00 to C$58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Desjardins dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$82.00 to C$61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. CIBC dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$63.00 to C$62.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Calian Group from C$75.00 to C$60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Calian Group Company Profile

Calian Group Ltd operates through four segments namely Advanced Technologies, Health, Learning, and Information Technology. It generates maximum revenue from the Health segment. The company serves health, defence, security, aerospace, engineering, AgTech, and IT industries. Its Health segment includes Clinical Services; Nursing Services; Psychological Services and Medical Property Management.

