Jefferies Financial Group Inc. Invests $1.69 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 139,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,690,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter worth $540,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $681,000. PharVision Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC in the 4th quarter worth $140,000. Principal Street Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Street Partners LLC now owns 18,815 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after purchasing an additional 8,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the fourth quarter valued at about $134,000. 28.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Goldman Sachs BDC Stock Performance

Shares of GSBD opened at $11.27 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The firm has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a PE ratio of 16.10 and a beta of 0.71. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.51 and a 12 month high of $15.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.07.

Goldman Sachs BDC Announces Dividend

Goldman Sachs BDC ( NYSE:GSBD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $96.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.12 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a net margin of 17.01% and a return on equity of 15.72%. Equities research analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 17.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. Goldman Sachs BDC’s payout ratio is currently 284.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on GSBD shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs BDC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 23rd.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

