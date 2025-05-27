NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Reaches New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

NatWest Group plc (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 531 ($7.20) and last traded at GBX 528 ($7.16), with a volume of 126866328 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 523.20 ($7.10).

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 580 ($7.87) to GBX 615 ($8.34) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 510 ($6.92) to GBX 550 ($7.46) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th.

NatWest Group Stock Up 0.7%

The firm has a market cap of £42.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 468.67 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 436.83.

NatWest Group (LON:NWG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported GBX 15.50 ($0.21) EPS for the quarter. NatWest Group had a net margin of 18.21% and a return on equity of 13.29%. Analysts anticipate that NatWest Group plc will post 45.9724712 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at NatWest Group

In related news, insider Lena Wilson acquired 261 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 454 ($6.16) per share, for a total transaction of £1,184.94 ($1,607.79). Company insiders own 16.15% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group is a UK-focused banking organisation, serving over 19 million customers, with business operations stretching across retail, commercial and private banking markets.

