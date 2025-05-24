Richmond Investment Services LLC Purchases Shares of 113,963 Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV)

Richmond Investment Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (NYSEARCA:CGDV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 113,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,018,000. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF makes up about 2.3% of Richmond Investment Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Richmond Investment Services LLC owned 0.05% of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $47,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $87,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Capital Group Dividend Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $129,000.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:CGDV opened at $36.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $35.10 and a 200-day moving average of $35.91. The company has a market cap of $15.89 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 0.89. Capital Group Dividend Value ETF has a one year low of $30.94 and a one year high of $37.38.

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Announces Dividend

Capital Group Dividend Value ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1067 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st.

The Capital Group Dividend Value ETF (CGDV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in stocks of dividend-paying, large- and mid-cap US companies. The fund seeks to produce income exceeding the average yield on US stocks.

