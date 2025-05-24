Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.
Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000.
VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance
Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.21.
VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile
The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than VanEck CLO ETF
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Pfizer’s 7.5% Dividend: Income Haven or House of Cards?
- Business Services Stocks Investing
- 3 Trades Members of Congress Are Making Right Now
- Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
- TJX Stock Price Stumble Is Your Chance to Pick Up a Bargain
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.