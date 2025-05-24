Richmond Investment Services LLC Invests $1.05 Million in VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI)

Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 19,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,048,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mutual Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 22,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,201,000 after buying an additional 3,050 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 258,662 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,650,000 after buying an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in VanEck CLO ETF by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. PCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 42,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after buying an additional 4,983 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $506,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck CLO ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,446,000.

Get VanEck CLO ETF alerts:

VanEck CLO ETF Price Performance

Shares of CLOI stock opened at $52.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $52.83. VanEck CLO ETF has a 12 month low of $50.12 and a 12 month high of $53.21.

VanEck CLO ETF Company Profile

The VanEck CLO ETF (CLOI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in collateralized loan obligations (CLOs) of any maturity. While targeting USD-denominated high-quality CLOs, the fund may still hold high-yield bonds in foreign currency.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLOI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck CLO ETF (NYSEARCA:CLOI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck CLO ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck CLO ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.