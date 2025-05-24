GTS Securities LLC Trims Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

GTS Securities LLC decreased its position in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 89.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,934 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 123,532 shares during the period. GTS Securities LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital & Planning LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,621,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Seros Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. Verde Capital Management bought a new position in Oracle in the 4th quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Oracle by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 10,870 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $1,811,000 after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total transaction of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 58,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.81, for a total value of $291,620.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,049,400.30. This represents a 5.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723. Insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

Oracle stock opened at $156.04 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The firm has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $114.55 and a twelve month high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This is a positive change from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America decreased their target price on Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. KeyCorp reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Oracle from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 31st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

