Revisor Wealth Management LLC Sells 826 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) by 31.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after selling 826 shares during the quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $719,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $56,600,000. Stephens Consulting LLC increased its position in Tesla by 126.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Consulting LLC now owns 1,594 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $644,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. increased its position in Tesla by 133.7% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Family Wealth Counselors L.L.C. now owns 2,847 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares during the period. Harvard Management Co. Inc. bought a new position in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $8,158,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its position in Tesla by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 322,300 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $130,158,000 after acquiring an additional 60,342 shares during the period. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Stock Down 0.5%

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $339.34 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $277.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $332.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.61. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $167.41 and a one year high of $488.54. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 166.34, a P/E/G ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.26). Tesla had a return on equity of 10.31% and a net margin of 7.26%. The business had revenue of $19.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tesla news, Director Robyn M. Denholm sold 112,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.61, for a total transaction of $33,673,167.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 85,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,466,850. This trade represents a 56.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.11, for a total transaction of $1,050,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,435,464.50. The trade was a 10.02% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,623 shares of company stock worth $116,650,831. 20.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSLA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $450.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $325.00 to $275.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $490.00 to $380.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. BNP Paribas set a $137.00 price objective on shares of Tesla and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Roth Mkm reduced their price objective on shares of Tesla from $450.00 to $395.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tesla presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.97.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

