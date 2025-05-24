Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Invests $1.93 Million in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,928,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of Peak Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in VTI. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 163.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 5,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,586,000 after buying an additional 3,393 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 30,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,800,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 61.3% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 699 shares in the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Goldstein Advisors LLC now owns 2,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF alerts:

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

VTI stock opened at $285.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.36 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.52 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $236.42 and a fifty-two week high of $303.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $272.72 and a 200-day moving average of $286.89.

About Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.