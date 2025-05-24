Revisor Wealth Management LLC Reduces Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Revisor Wealth Management LLC reduced its holdings in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) by 17.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,752 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,033 shares during the period. Revisor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Motors were worth $253,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Invst LLC lifted its stake in General Motors by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Invst LLC now owns 21,277 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 723,772 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $38,555,000 after purchasing an additional 21,822 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $360,000. Breed s Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Finally, Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in General Motors during the fourth quarter worth approximately $312,000. 92.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GM opened at $48.72 on Friday. General Motors has a 52 week low of $38.96 and a 52 week high of $61.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $49.94. The firm has a market cap of $46.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.36.

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The auto manufacturer reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $44.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.64 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 3.21%. General Motors’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that General Motors will post 11.44 earnings per share for the current year.

General Motors declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the auto manufacturer to reacquire up to 12.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 19th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is an increase from General Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. General Motors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.65%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup began coverage on General Motors in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of General Motors in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Motors from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Cowen started coverage on shares of General Motors in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of General Motors from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.56.

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

