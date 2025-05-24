The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW) Shares Sold by Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC

Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Charles Schwab makes up about 1.1% of Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wilson & Boucher Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,547,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,247 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $462,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 7,522 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Klingman & Associates LLC raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 4,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 4,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 11,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SCHW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 1-year low of $61.01 and a 1-year high of $89.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.88 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $79.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.95.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.03. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 30.31% and a return on equity of 18.20%. The business had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.73%.

In other Charles Schwab news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 3,592 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.26, for a total transaction of $266,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 172,162 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,784,750.12. The trade was a 2.04% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 3,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.32, for a total value of $268,101.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,818 shares in the company, valued at $4,586,123.76. This represents a 5.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,088 shares of company stock valued at $8,105,928 over the last 90 days. 6.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SCHW shares. TD Cowen upgraded Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Charles Schwab from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Citigroup raised shares of Charles Schwab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $85.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $95.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles Schwab has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $89.63.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

