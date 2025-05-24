Peak Retirement Planning Inc. Takes $768,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Peak Retirement Planning Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $768,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Mondelez International by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Daymark Wealth Partners LLC now owns 16,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 3,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 215.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 18,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 12,948 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MDLZ. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 11th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $69.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Monday, April 28th. DA Davidson lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.55.

Mondelez International Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $66.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $85.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.30.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.37 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Mondelez International’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.89%.

About Mondelez International

(Free Report)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.