Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Grows Stock Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,232 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,325 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $7,319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after acquiring an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after acquiring an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $169.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $166.97 and a 200 day moving average of $172.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $268.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.83. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12-month low of $150.43 and a 12-month high of $182.38.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

