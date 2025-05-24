Sunbeam Capital Management LLC Invests $5.27 Million in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sunbeam Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,273,000. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises about 11.3% of Sunbeam Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Family Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 4,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,616,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $35,343,000. Dunhill Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 107.7% during the 4th quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Strategent Financial LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $416,000. Finally, Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 24.0% in the fourth quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 7,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 1,511 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $582.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $578.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62 and a beta of 1.01. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $484.00 and a 1 year high of $616.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $556.74 and a 200-day moving average of $583.20.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

