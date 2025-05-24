Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC Has $843,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 52.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,699 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,975 shares during the quarter. Drucker Wealth 3.0 LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $843,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orin Green Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Orin Green Financial LLC now owns 7,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Centerstone Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,942,000. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,000. Pacific Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $593,000. Finally, Mittelman Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $852,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AGG opened at $97.24 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $95.63 and a 1 year high of $102.04. The company has a market capitalization of $122.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50-day moving average of $98.04 and a 200-day moving average of $97.84.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

