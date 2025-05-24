University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,252 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 341 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $375,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hurley Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 129.0% during the fourth quarter. TFC Financial Management Inc. now owns 213 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 42.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Oracle alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Oracle from $175.00 to $150.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Oracle from $205.00 to $175.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on Oracle from $212.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Oracle in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $174.42.

Oracle Stock Performance

Shares of ORCL opened at $156.04 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.13. The stock has a market cap of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $14.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.40 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 133.25% and a net margin of 21.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.41 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 EPS for the current year.

Oracle Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.95%.

Insider Transactions at Oracle

In other news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total value of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,749,670.92. This represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.77, for a total value of $648,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 58,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,538,339.30. This trade represents a 7.93% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock valued at $4,015,723 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 42.20% of the company’s stock.

About Oracle

(Free Report)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.