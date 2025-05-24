Retirement Planning Group LLC NY Makes New $9.69 Million Investment in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Retirement Planning Group LLC NY purchased a new position in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 18,952 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $9,689,000. Invesco QQQ accounts for approximately 10.7% of Retirement Planning Group LLC NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QQQ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 51,292.3% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,500,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,879,434,000 after acquiring an additional 11,478,188 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 20.2% during the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 4,500,368 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,300,993,000 after acquiring an additional 756,990 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 47,853.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 4,113,968 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,103,184,000 after acquiring an additional 4,105,389 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,116,706 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,593,354,000 after acquiring an additional 27,115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,425,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,886,000 after acquiring an additional 52,235 shares during the last quarter. 44.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QQQ opened at $509.24 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $474.84 and its 200 day moving average is $500.92. Invesco QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $402.39 and a fifty-two week high of $540.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.12 billion, a PE ratio of 30.62 and a beta of 1.11.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 24th were issued a dividend of $0.7157 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

