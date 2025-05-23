Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA) Sets New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:USCA – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $30.90 and last traded at $37.17, with a volume of 8479 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.31.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Trading Up 0.0%

The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.73.

Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF Company Profile

The Xtrackers MSCI USA Climate Action Equity ETF (USCA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Climate Action index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted index of large- and mid-cap US stocks, selected as a leader in their respective GICS sector for emphasizing climate-friendly objectives.

