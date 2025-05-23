Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC) Reaches New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $23.94 and last traded at $23.57, with a volume of 34913 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have commented on CCEC shares. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers in a research report on Friday, January 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Fearnley Fonds lowered shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Stock Up 1.0%

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.30.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers (NASDAQ:CCEC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.19. Capital Clean Energy Carriers had a return on equity of 9.76% and a net margin of 46.85%. The business had revenue of $109.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.77 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Capital Clean Energy Carriers’s payout ratio is currently 18.18%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Capital Clean Energy Carriers

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 281.7% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,758 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capital Clean Energy Carriers by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 50,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $932,000 after buying an additional 1,339 shares during the period.

About Capital Clean Energy Carriers

Capital Clean Energy Carriers Corp., a shipping company, provides marine transportation services in Greece. The company’s vessels provide a range of cargoes, including liquefied natural gas, containerized goods, and cargo under short-term voyage charters, and medium to long-term time charters. It owns vessels, including Neo-Panamax container vessels, Panamax container vessels, cape-size bulk carrier, and LNG carriers.

Featured Stories

