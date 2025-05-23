What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:CM Q2 Earnings?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CMFree Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$92.85 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$64.47 and a 12 month high of C$95.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.63. The stock has a market cap of C$86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total value of C$83,464.29. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

Earnings History and Estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM)

