What is Cormark’s Estimate for TSE:CM Q2 Earnings?

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (TSE:CM – Free Report) (NYSE:CM) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 20th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.88 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s current full-year earnings is $6.41 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s FY2025 earnings at $8.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $8.62 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on CM. Jefferies Financial Group cut Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from C$100.00 to C$89.00 in a research note on Monday, April 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$102.00 to C$96.00 in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Scotiabank upgraded Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from C$93.00 to C$92.00 in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$108.00 target price on Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$94.31.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce stock opened at C$92.85 on Friday. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a 12 month low of C$64.47 and a 12 month high of C$95.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$84.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$87.63. The stock has a market cap of C$86.87 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.12.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Senior Officer Sandy Sharman sold 1,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$81.27, for a total value of C$83,464.29. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 28th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 28th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is presently 47.55%.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Company Profile

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce is Canada’s fifth- largest bank, operating three business segments: retail and business banking, wealth management, and capital markets. It serves approximately 11 million personal banking and business customers, primarily in Canada.

