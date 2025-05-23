Telecom Italia (OTCMKTS:TIIAY) Sets New 1-Year High – Still a Buy?

Telecom Italia S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:TIIAY – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $4.34 and last traded at $4.34, with a volume of 10534 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.32.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TIIAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Telecom Italia from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, New Street Research lowered shares of Telecom Italia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.62 and a 200 day moving average of $2.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Telecom Italia S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of fixed and mobile telecommunications services in Italy and internationally. The company operates through Domestic, Brazil, and Other Operations segments. It offers fixed and mobile voice and Internet, and public telephony services, as well as products managed and developed for individuals and families; and voice, data, and Internet services and products, and information and communications technology solutions for top, public sector and large account customers.

