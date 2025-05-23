OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF) Hits New 12-Month High – Should You Buy?

OMV Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:OMVJF – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $53.71 and last traded at $53.71, with a volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $53.50.

OMV Aktiengesellschaft Price Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $17.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41 and a beta of 0.82. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.66 and its 200 day moving average is $43.48.

About OMV Aktiengesellschaft

(Get Free Report)

OMV Aktiengesellschaft operates as an energy and chemicals company in Austria, Germany, Romania, Norway, Belgium, New Zealand, the United Arab Emirates, the rest of Central and Eastern Europe, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chemicals & Materials, Fuels & Feedstock, and Energy.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OMV Aktiengesellschaft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.