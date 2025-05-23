Novem Group Makes New Investment in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN)

Novem Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (BATS:IBMN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 17,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IBMN. Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $621,000. Exchange Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 23,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after acquiring an additional 855 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co now owns 293,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,808,000 after acquiring an additional 4,892 shares in the last quarter.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IBMN opened at $26.75 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $26.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67.

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Increases Dividend

iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.0486 dividend. This is a boost from iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The iShares iBonds Dec 2025 Term Muni Bond ETF (IBMN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment-grade, AMT-Free municipal bonds that mature between January and December 2025. IBMN was launched on Nov 13, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

