Novem Group Buys New Stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN)

Novem Group bought a new stake in CVR Partners, LP (NYSE:UAN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit Securities Group LLC grew its position in CVR Partners by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Summit Securities Group LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $226,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $227,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $233,000. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC purchased a new position in CVR Partners during the 4th quarter worth $243,000. 43.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at CVR Partners

In other news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn bought 5,308 shares of CVR Partners stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 21st. The stock was bought at an average price of $73.87 per share, for a total transaction of $392,101.96. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 267,253 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,741,979.11. The trade was a 2.03% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders bought 51,742 shares of company stock worth $3,739,884.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CVR Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th.

CVR Partners Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of CVR Partners stock opened at $82.45 on Friday. CVR Partners, LP has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s fifty day moving average is $76.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.69.

CVR Partners (NYSE:UAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter. CVR Partners had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 20.61%. The company had revenue of $142.87 million during the quarter.

CVR Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were paid a $2.26 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 11.3%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. CVR Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.79%.

CVR Partners Profile

CVR Partners, LP, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of nitrogen fertilizer products in the United States. The company offers ammonia products for agricultural and industrial customers; and urea ammonium nitrate products to agricultural customers, as well as retailers and distributors.

