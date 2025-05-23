JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were paid a dividend of $0.5979 per share. This is a boost from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $7.17 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

