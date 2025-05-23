JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ) Stock Holdings Lifted by Wick Capital Partners LLC

Wick Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 17.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 228,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,249 shares during the period. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 3.8% of Wick Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Wick Capital Partners LLC owned approximately 0.06% of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF worth $12,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JEPQ. Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 33.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Round Rock Advisors LLC now owns 14,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDS Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 36,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $52.23 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.65. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a 1-year low of $44.31 and a 1-year high of $58.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01 and a beta of -0.84.
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Increases Dividend
JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Profile
The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF
- How to Short Nasdaq: An Easy-to-Follow Guide
- NVIDIA’s AI Robot Leap: 2 Stocks Set to Ride the Wave
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Turbulence for Joby Shares: What’s Behind the Recent Dip?
- Uptrend Stocks Explained: Learn How to Trade Using Uptrends
- Why Carnival Could Be the Ultimate Non-Tech Growth Stock
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.