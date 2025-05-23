Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR) Insider Vicente Reynal Sells 38,657 Shares

Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) insider Vicente Reynal sold 38,657 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.03, for a total value of $3,209,690.71. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 193,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,040,233.58. This trade represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Ingersoll Rand stock opened at $81.21 on Friday. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a one year low of $65.61 and a one year high of $106.03. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $87.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand (NYSE:IR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.02). Ingersoll Rand had a return on equity of 12.78% and a net margin of 11.59%. The company had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 earnings per share. Ingersoll Rand’s revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingersoll Rand Inc. will post 3.32 EPS for the current year.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Ingersoll Rand’s payout ratio is currently 3.96%.

Ingersoll Rand announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 1st that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to buy up to 3.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $94.00 to $77.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $105.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Barclays cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ingersoll Rand

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 2,438 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 1.4% during the first quarter. Rathbones Group PLC now owns 9,044 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $724,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 27.0% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 598 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $222,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingersoll Rand by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Company Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

