Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC Purchases 9,102 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Free Report) by 23.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,550 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 9,102 shares during the period. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $1,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EPD. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,364 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 2,501 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 14,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Co SC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 44.9% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 1,014 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tidemark LLC increased its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 54.3% during the 4th quarter. Tidemark LLC now owns 904 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.07% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Stock Performance

NYSE EPD opened at $31.39 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $31.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.19. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $27.37 and a 1 year high of $34.63.

Enterprise Products Partners Announces Dividend

Enterprise Products Partners ( NYSE:EPD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.05). Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $15.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.66 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th were paid a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 30th. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.82%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 80.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Enterprise Products Partners from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Wall Street Zen raised Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Enterprise Products Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.56.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. It operates in four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

